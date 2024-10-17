The mural in Abertillery came about after the Blaenau Gwent Council’s Youth Service’s Positive Futures group were looking to ways to help divert young people away from anti-social behaviour in the area.

After running an online poll, the young people chose Jack and Richard Shore to feature on the mural - who are respected for their work with mixed martial arts.

Jack and Richard Shore, Alex Wiltshire (Boyo) with the young people (Image: Submitted) Jack Shore, from Abertillery, is a Welsh professional mixed martial artist who currently competes in the Featherweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. His dad Richard is well known in the community for running an MMA gym and working with young people.

Also featuring on the mural is Alex Wiltshire (Boyo) who has been recognised for his work with young people in the borough, developing their art skills, including, filming, music writing and performing.

The Abertillery mural (Image: Submitted) The community also wanted to give recognition to the Guardian in Abertillery commissioned to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1960 mining disaster in Six Bells which claimed the lives of 45 men. The statue also appears on the mural.

Richard, Jack and Alex were all there with the young people from the group for the official unveiling of the project. They were joined by the cabinet member with responsibility for community safety Cllr Helen Cunningham, local ward councillor Cllr Keith Chaplin and representatives of Gwent Police.

Jack Shore at the mural (Image: Submitted) Cllr Helen Cunningham said: “It’s wonderful to see the mural brightening up the bus shelter in Abertillery and even better that it’s with local faces the young people admire and are inspired by."

Alex Wiltshire said: “I’m absolutely blown away and honoured to be considered and included as part of this community driven art piece that is dedicated to inspiration and positive futures in our valleys. Amazing to see the results of unity and creativity in our area.”

Youth service staff and Gwent Police with the young people (Image: Submitted) The mural project is part of a wider initiative, a new anti-social behaviour taskforce led by Blaenau Gwent Council in partnership with the youth service, Gwent Police and Tai Calon Community Housing.

Anthony at Consumersmith Fine Art, provided support, skills and confidence to young people to produce the artwork.