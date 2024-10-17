Ruth Jones, the MP for Newport West and Islwyn, presented a Private Members Bill to Parliament on Wednesday, October 16, calling for the ban of the import of animal fur products to the UK.

Mrs Jones was one of 20 MPs to have their name successfully drawn in this year’s Private Members (PMB) ballot.

These bills give backbench MPs such as Mrs Jones, to bring forward draft legislation for MPs to vote on.

The issue surrounding the import of animal fur is close to Mrs Jones’ heart, as she was the Labour Party’s shadow minister for animal welfare prior to this summer’s general election, a role in which she helped to scrutinise the Conservatives’ record on this issue.

Her Bill comes an astonishing 21 years after Tony Blair’s Labour government outlawed fur farming 2003, despite which it is currently still legal to import fur into the United Kingdom and sell it.

Mrs Jones' Bill comes 21 years after Tony Blair's Labour government banned fur farming in Great Britain in 2003 (Image: Office of Ruth Jones MP) The bill proposes to extend existing bans on trade in fur from cats, dogs and seals to include foxes, raccoon dogs, mink, chinchilla, coyotes and other animals killed for fur fashion, and prevent the import and sale of all animal fur. If passed into law, the ban would end the UK’s complicity in the cruelty of the global fur trade.

Ruth Jones has pledged to help put an “end to this hypocrisy” of banning fur farming more than two decades ago while it remains legal to import the products from overseas, and has dedicated the Bill to her constituents in Newport West and Islwyn, noting she is committed to working towards a “kinder, safer and fur free future”.

She said: "Hundreds of my constituents have come to me with their concerns about Britain’s part in the cruel fur trade. It’s been more than 20 years since we banned fur farming in the UK – but it remains legal to import these products from overseas.

We can end this hypocrisy with the Bill I have presented to Parliament today [Wednesday, October 16].

“I dedicate it to the people of Newport West and Islwyn and animal campaigners across the country who believe in a kinder, safer and fur free future for us all."

The introduction of the Bill has been described as a “huge win” by The Daily Mirror, who have been running their Fur Free campaign for years, with calls now coming for the Bill to be backed in Parliament.

The Mirror’s Fur Free campaign, and as a result, Mrs Jones’ Bill, have garnered support from a variety of celebrities including Dame Judi Dench, Sir Paul McCartney, broadcaster Kirsty Gallacher and Simon Pegg.

The Fur Free Britain campaign, in partnership with Humane Society International, has also so far gathered more than 1.2 million petition signatures in support.

If the Bill is passed, it would ban the important of fur products to Great Britain and the sale of fur products in England.

If this is the case, Mrs Jones has expressed a hope that the Senedd mirrors the legislation to ban the sale of fur in Wales too.