Carl Thomas, 44, was arrested in Senghennydd, Caerphilly on March 26, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.

The defendant pleaded guilty to driving over the limit with class C drug diazepam in his blood on the B4263.

He was disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Thomas, of Redbrook Avenue, Trethomas, Caerphilly must pay £715 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.