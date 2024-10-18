A ROAD sweeper driver was banned after being caught drug driving in his Daf truck.

Carl Thomas, 44, was arrested in Senghennydd, Caerphilly on March 26, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.

The defendant pleaded guilty to driving over the limit with class C drug diazepam in his blood on the B4263.

He was disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Thomas, of Redbrook Avenue, Trethomas, Caerphilly must pay £715 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.