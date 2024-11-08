Held in association with the University of South Wales, the awards recognise those in the community whose efforts in the health and care industry have gone above and beyond.

Fifteen awards will be up for grabs on the night, and you have the chance to nominate the individuals, teams and businesses which you think would make worthy winners.

“I’m very grateful to our sponsors, including USW, for enabling us to stage the South Wales Health & Care Awards again this year,” said Gavin Thompson, regional editor of Newsquest in Wales.

Health and Care Awards 2024 finalists revealed (Image: Newsquest)

The finalists for the 2024 South Wales Health & Care Awards

Team of the Year

OAPL Team (Older Adult Psychiatric Liaison);

St David's Hospice Care Clinical Nurse Specialists;

St Gwynllyw Development Centre.

Care Hero Award

Hannah Burnett;

Lynn and Graham Greenway;

Katerina Aspioti.

Carer in the Home Award

Helping Hands Support;

Andrew Debnam;

Jason Inskip.

The Excellence in Nursing Award

Elizabeth Kiernan;

Nick Hopkins, Usk District Nurses;

Victoria Nash.

Emergency Services ‘Blue Light’ Hero Award

Will Kay, Volunteer Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA);

Emily Ashe, Welsh Ambulance Service Control Room in Llanfairfechan, Conwy;

Zoey Silva, Cymru High Acuity Response Unit (CHARU);

Mike Howells, Paramedic; Charlotte Plank;

Simon Hyatt, Emergency Medical Technician;

Welsh Ambulance Service's Chris Collins, Paramedic;

Evan Goodman, Paramedic;

Rhys Costello, Paramedic;

Ross Stewart, Emergency Medical Technician;

Dorian Williams, Emergency Medical Technician.

Health and Wellbeing Award

Arian Care;

Rhiannon Jones, Trevethin Health Centre;

Joanne Williams, Trevethin Health Centre;

19 Hills.

Best Place to Work Award

Arian Care;

St David's Hospice Care;

Integration of the Health Board (Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, Monmouthshire Borough) and Local Authority (Monmouthshire County Council).

Care Home of the Year Award

Ty Ceirios Nursing Home;

Leadon Court Care Home;

Ty Nant Care Home.

GP of the Year

Dr Esther Okafor, Gwent UPC 24/7 Service;

Dr Edwards Abersychan, Abersychan Group Practice;

Dr Annabelle Holtam.

Hospital Worker of the Year

Nicola Jenkins;

Leanne Bevan;

Kelly Windebank.

Fundraiser of the Year

Jayne Jeremiah;

Nick Scott;

Jack Challenger.

Unpaid Carer Award

Michael Sandy;

Theresa Inseal;

Julie Prosser.

GP Practice of the Year Award

Dr Farooq & Partners, Pontllanfraith Health Centre;

West Quay Medical Centre;

Beechwood Surgery, Newport.

Pharmacy of the Year

Shil Chemist Thornhill, Cwmbran;

Malpas Pharmacy;

Layanson Pharmacy.

Health and Care Awards 2024 (Image: Newsquest)

Gill Ince, dean of the faculty of life sciences and education, said the university supports the awards to celebrate health and care professionals.

She said: "The need for skilled health and social care professionals is greater than ever, and at the University of South Wales (USW) we believe it’s important to celebrate and recognise the outstanding work, care, and innovation across the sector to inspire others to choose a profession where you can make the biggest difference.

"USW is for people who are engaged and who care about our society."Like many nominees who will be celebrated as part of the awards, at USW we change lives and our world for the better, improving the prospects of people and places."

There is still time to sponsor one of the awards, however spaces are limited.

To find out more information, contact chris.fox@localiq.co.uk.