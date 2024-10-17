Which? has claimed that fraudsters are claiming to be from fake companies like UK Energy Hub and UK Eco Home Services.

The scammers appear to be targeting elderly and vulnerable homeowners who might be worried about the rising costs of heating over the coming winter, the site adds.

The scam involves pressuring homeowners over the phone to upgrade to a safer and more efficient loft insulation, Sky News reports.

The fraudsters claim their insulation products are endorsed by the charity, the British Lung Foundation - an organisation that no longer exists.

One victim was allegedly told that the British Lung Foundation recommends urgently replacing the fibreglass insulation currently installed in her loft because a "recent study" carried out by the charity found it is "extremely harmful" to lung health.

Which? states: "The scammers also told the victim that a spray foam product, that they'd use to replace the existing insulation, prevents damp and mould, which can also affect lung health. But if not installed properly, foam insulation can actually cause damp problems.

"Asthma and Lung UK says it doesn't endorse any insulation products and has never suggested that any loft insulation material is unsafe."

How to avoid the loft insulation scams

"You shouldn’t feel hassled or pressured to have new loft insulation or any work, carried out on your home," Which? explains.

"These days, reputable firms don’t need to cold-call potential customers to get business, so getting a sales call you didn’t ask for is always a red flag."

Recommended reading:

If you get a call like this the consumer choice group recommends taking time to think about what's being offered and get a second opinion from a trusted friend or relative.

Additionally, companies shouldn’t keep calling you if you’ve told them you’re not interested.

Which? adds: "Tell them you no longer want to be contacted and ask them to remove your details from their marketing or sales lists. If they don’t do this, they’re breaking the law."