Well-known villain Joel Deering (played by Calum Lill) has been seemingly killed off from the programme.

Channique Sterling-Brown, who plays Joel's ex, shared a touching tribute to Calum's time on the show in a post on Instagram.

Coronation Street star confirms exit from ITV soap in emotional post

Showing off clips of the pair's time together on the ITV show, she said: "Thanks for the best year Cal, I wouldn't have wanted to tell DeeDee and Joel's story with anyone else.

"Right that's enough being nice now, we can't afford for that head of yours to get any bigger. Over and out x."

Responding to the post, Calum said: "Maaaaate, this set me right off!

"So many good memories. I’m gonna miss you so much… I’ll even miss having to carry your things everywhere."

The Sun newspaper revealed that Calum would be leaving Coronation Street back in August.

At the time, a source said: “Calum has made a huge impact as Joel over the last year but he always knew it would be for a fixed term.

“He’s been great playing Joel but all good soap villains must get their comeuppance and Joel’s is coming very soon.

“He’s already landed his first job after the show and so he’ll be finished in time to start rehearsals for that.

“But on-screen Joel has no idea what’s coming for him as his dark secrets start to be exposed.”