Identifying a pest problem as soon as possible is crucial to avoid damage and the spread of diseases, explains a pest control expert.

Joshua Houston at Household Quotes has shared five pests you should look out for during the cold season.

5 pests to look out for during the colder months

Rats

Joshua explains that rats are common pests to find inside properties during the colder months of the year as they search for somewhere warm and away from the harsher weather conditions.

Rats will try to find somewhere warm to stay during the colder months (Image: Getty) To stop them from finding a way into your house, he advises that you block all routes of entry, including vents, pipes and gaps in areas like the loft or garage.

If you’re struggling with this, you can call in a professional to help you rat-proof your property.

Mice

Similar to rats, mice will try to find a warmer spot inside homes during the winter.

The pest control expert at Household Quotes says mice can cause extensive damage to your property and they can also carry diseases like salmonella.

Mice like to chew through things including wood so look out for any bite marks in things around your home or garden and take action if you think the pests are about.

Try to block potential entry points to keep the mice out and make sure any food you have is stored securely as Joshua says that eating the food the mice got into could be deadly for you.

Squirrels

While squirrels are one of the most well-liked pests in the animal kingdom, Joshua warns homeowners not to be fooled.

He said the “cunning creatures” can cause a lot of damage and like other pests, they will seek warmth during the winter and will bite through wooden doors to get it.

Preventing them is similar to rats and mice, by ensuring there are no open entrances to your property.

Wasps

Although most wasps die off when the colder months come around, some will build a nest inside your home.

Although they shouldn’t be a problem if they’re not disturbed, it could be very dangerous if you do come across one, Joshua explains.

He suggests dealing with a wasp problem before the warmer months return to avoid having to deal with a bigger problem.

It’s best to call in a professional to remove the wasp nest so it’s done in an efficient and safe manner.

Spiders

While spiders in the UK are harmless, many Brits have a fear of them so Joshua says solving the problem as early as possible could be best.

Spiders will also seek warmth inside our homes when the temperatures drop.

He said if you see a spider, the best thing to do is pick up a magazine and a cup before trapping it and putting it outside.

However, he reminds people that spiders do an excellent job at keeping other insect pests away.

Joshua Houston, pest control expert at Household Quotes, said: "Due to the cold, it’s easy to think that pests are no longer a problem. However, this is not true.

"You must keep on your toes to ensure your home is clear of any potential pests. They can be dangerous to yourself and your family, so use these tips to identify if you have a pest problem and what the pest is."