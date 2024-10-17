Laura Anne Jones, MS for South Wales East, has backed calls for a direct bus service to The Grange Hospital.
Ms Jones raised concerns from local people in the Senedd after hearing about a distressed resident who started a petition urging the Welsh Government to establish a direct bus route to The Grange.
Residents of Abergavenny who wish to take a bus to The Grange must change buses in Cwmbran. Depending on the time of day, this journey can take up to an hour and a half.
Ms Jones said: "When the Welsh Government decided to close the A&E Unit at Nevill Hall in Abergavenny and replace it with an A&E Unit 15 miles away, we were assured that reliable transport to The Grange would be provided.
"The reality is that sick patients are being forced to pay for expensive taxis or drive themselves. To make matters worse, patients and visitors attempting to travel by public transport face a lack of bus services and may end up with a 40-minute walk."
