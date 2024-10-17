Many residents remember the market’s bustling atmosphere and its role as a central hub for weekly shopping in years gone by.

But more recently, particularly following the COVID-19 pandemic, shopping habits have evolved, leading to a decline in traditional markets and town centres.

The council has decided to review the market's business plan and wants to hear from local people for views, ideas and feedback to inform the new business plan.

The goal is to develop new offerings aiming to ensure the market remains a vibrant and integral part of the town and community.

Go to www.getinvolvedtorfaen.gov.uk or visit one of the following drop-in sessions: Wednesday October 23, from 10am to 2pm and Wednesday November 6 from 10am to 2pm.

This consultation will close at noon on Friday, November 15, 2024.

Councillor Joanne Gauden, executive member for economy, skills and regeneration executive, said: “We encourage everyone to participate in our survey and share their thoughts on how we can enhance this beloved local institution.”