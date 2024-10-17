Rebecca Evans committed to a sector deal with Wales’ renewable energy industry, which she said will include action to accelerate planning decisions and provide greater clarity.

Ms Evans warned council planning departments were “stripped back” due to austerity as she provided an update on the green economy to the Senedd on October 15.

She said: “For their part, I expect the sector to support our ambitions for local ownership and the development of skills and investment in our communities, including the environment.”

The economy secretary said the UK Government’s industrial strategy, unveiled on Monday, identified the role of green industries in driving economic growth.

Ms Evans also pointed to a Welsh Government consultation on implementing reforms aimed at streamlining the consenting process for major infrastructure projects.

She argued Wales is leading the way in establishing public energy companies, pointing to Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru and Ynni Cymru, which will develop projects and retain income.

The minister told the debating chamber that Wales has an onshore development pipeline of more than 5GW, and a further 18GW through fixed and floating offshore wind.

Ms Evans added that the Welsh Government will hold a consultation on carbon capture and storage technologies as well as hydrogen in the coming weeks.

She said: “Wales has its place in history using our natural resources to power the industrial revolution but we enter a new era where the power we need across our economy and wider society supports a new industrial transformation for our economy and our communities.”

Samuel Kurtz warned Wales is far from unlocking its potential for renewable energy.

The Conservatives’ shadow economy secretary said investors and developers are being held back by countless planning barriers.

He told the Senedd: “It is vital that these obstacles, like delays in consenting, planning, grid-capacity issues, skills shortages and supply-chain readiness are addressed swiftly.”

Ms Evans recognised grid infrastructure constraints, saying the first minister has made the case and the UK Government “absolutely does get that”.