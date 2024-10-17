Jane Dodds said a review, which was published alongside the child poverty strategy framework on Monday, makes the route clear – “no targets and therefore no change”.

The Liberal Democrats’ leader in Wales told the Senedd it should be ashamed that 29% of children are in poverty as she stressed: “We must do better.”

Pointing out that poverty targets are enshrined in Scottish law, she added: ”The Labour Welsh Government has no clear target on how to eradicate child poverty.

“If you actually believe your strategy will work then measure it … what are you afraid of?”

During a debate on the children’s commissioner’s 2023/24 annual report on October 15, she urged Labour to scrap the two-child benefit cap.

Ms Dodds, who was a child protection social worker for 27 years, said: “Keir Starmer says we must ‘share the pain’ – if you’re a child in poverty, you’re already living in pain.”

Sioned Williams warned children’s rights are being undermined by poverty, accusing Labour of putting party interests before children.

Plaid Cymru’s shadow social justice secretary backed the children’s commissioner’s calls for clear targets and outcomes in the Welsh Government's child poverty strategy.

Ms Williams criticised Labour and the Tories over “unjust and damaging” policies, accusing Welsh ministers of being too cowardly to press party colleagues in London for change.

Ms Williams, who represents South Wales West, denounced the Welsh Government for abolishing a previous target of eradicating child poverty by 2020.

Joel James focused on growing use of e-cigarettes among children and young people, with 24 per cent having tried vaping and seven per cent found to be regular users.

The Conservatives’ social justice secretary told the Senedd that some vape liquids are laced with “spice”, a dangerous lab-made drug designed to mimic cannabis.

He echoed the commissioner’s call for stronger action on banning single-use vapes.

Mr James said: “Four in five smokers start before the age of 20, and are addicted for life, and so we need to be acting much faster if we're going to prevent this health epidemic.”