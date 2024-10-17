Slammasters is hosting the family-friendly Back To The Banking Hall 5 event on October 20 at Portland House in Cardiff Bay.

The main event will feature Rhino, an ECW, WWE, and TNA legend, teaming up with Brynmawr's former WWE star Wild Boar to take on 'The Brilliance' James Ellis and 'The Whisky Chaser' Martyn Grant.

This will be Rhino's first match for a Welsh wrestling promotion.

Promoter Jonathan Walker said: "Rhino was the last-ever original ECW World Heavyweight Champion before transitioning to WWE during the iconic Attitude Era, where he had incredible success."

The event will also see rising star Man Like Dereiss face Eric Young and Lucian Phillips will issue an open challenge after impressing management in the TNA Gut Check audition.

The Slammasters Women's Championship, the only active women's championship in Wales, will be on the line as reigning champion Lizzy Evo defends her title against Millie McKenzie.

Tickets for the event are available on the Slammasters website.