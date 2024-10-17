Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket is inviting the youngsters to submit their designs for the chance to win a £250 Aldi voucher for their family.

The entries will be judged by a panel of Aldi’s sustainability experts, with the three winning designs taking pride of place in Aldi’s UK headquarters to encourage colleagues to recycle.

The competition is part of the supermarket’s drive to support sustainable shopping behaviours, including reducing the amount of single use plastic and increasing recycled content in its packaging.

Luke Emery, national sustainability director at Aldi, said: “We are constantly reviewing ways to reduce excess plastic and packaging, and this competition aims to educate children on the importance of recycling.

“We hope it inspires the next generation to embrace small changes that can make a big difference to the planet, and we look forward to receiving a diverse range of entries.”

Parents and teachers can submit their children's poster design on a piece of A4 paper (portrait) via email to aldicompetitions@citypress.co.uk.

The competition closed on Friday, November 8.