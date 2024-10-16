Monmouthshire County Council has said it is monitoring flood warnings across the county and has officers out ready to assist with any problems.

Councillor Richard John, who represents Mitchell Troy and Trellech near Monmouth, said he is concerned about potential flooding.

He said: “I’m particularly worried about the river Trothy, it seems to be rising about 20 centimetres every quarter of an hour and main roads have been cut off leading to villages in my area.”

Ian Chandler who represents Llantilio Crossenny, east of Abergavenny, said the river Monnow is posing a risk as well.

The Green Party councillor said: “My ward is probably most at affected. The Monnow is at risk and particularly the village of Skenfrith. People are prepared, hopeful, but prepared for the worst as well and I can I reassure them we’ll support residents in any way.”

The council’s Labour leader, Mary Ann Brocklesby who represents Llanelly Hill, said the council has staff out to support communities along with the emerency services.

All councillors thanked those out working in the wet conditions when they met for the council’s scheduled cabinet meeting on Wednesday, October 16.