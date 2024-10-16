In the last couple of hours, Natural Resource Wales has put multiple rivers on flood alerts following heavy rain over the past 24 hours.

In total, across Wales, 15 red flood warnings and 19 amber flood alerts have been issued.

The alerts follow a yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office from Tuesday night until Wednesday (October 16).

What do the different flood warnings mean?





The warnings have three categories with increasing severity – flood alerts, flood warnings and severe flood warnings.

Rivers issued a red flood warning are expected to flood and immediate action is required.

Those with an amber warning are expecting possible flooding and preparation is advised.

What areas in Gwent will be affected?





An amber flood alert has been issued for the Usk Estuary which goes through Newport and Caerleon.

Which rivers have been issued flood alerts?





This afternoon, six amber flood alerts and two red flood warnings in several areas across Gwent, Monmouthshire and the Vale of Glamorgan.

There are red flood warnings for the River Monnow at Skenfrith and River Monnow at Forge Road, Osbaston.

There are orange flood alerts for the following rivers: