Travellers moved on to an area of land at Christchurch Viewpoint today, where there is a large car park area.

The encampment is not on a designated traveller site and, therefore, classed as illegal.

Newport council say the are working with Gwent Police to find a solution to the situation.

In a social media post Newport council said: "We are currently working with Gwent Police and other partners and taking all appropriate steps in line with the legal process.

"We recognise the impact on the local businesses and the public and will continue to monitor the situation closely."