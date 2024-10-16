National Highways has announced the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge will be closed overnight for wide load movements.
It will be closed westbound between junction 21 and junction 23 including the junction 22 entry slip road.
The planned closure will be in place overnight from 9pm today until 6am the next morning (October 17).
A diversion is in place via the M48 westbound Severn Crossing.
One planned closure of the Severn Crossing overnight tonight.— The Severn Bridges (@2SevernBridges) October 16, 2024
21:00 - 06:00#M4 westbound J21 to J23 #PrinceOfWalesBridge
For a list of all planned closures nationally see below:https://t.co/PVjpRg6EhD#WeAreWorkingForYou pic.twitter.com/BUkMKeyYbI
