Huey Morgan from the Fun Lovin’ Criminals is at the Riverfront after a weekend when there will be helpful conversations over a cuppa in Pill, a fast-paced play for children and bargains to be had in Cwmbran.

KING OF NEWPORT

STICK ‘em up punk, the Fun Lovin’ Criminal is in Newport on Sunday evening.

The musician, broadcaster, author and DJ will be at the Riverfront for a solo tour that mixes music and chat.

“Coming to prominence as the frontman and driving force of the eclectic American rap/rock outfit Fun Lovin’ Criminals, Morgan led the band from 1993 to 2021,” reads the promotion for the event.

“Best known for the hit record Scooby Snacks, Fun Lovin’ Criminals released 6 albums between 1996 and 2010 and sold over 10 million records.

“As host of The Huey Show on BBC Radio 6 since 2008, Morgan is a cherished voice on national radio in the UK, where he hosts a mix of hip hop, soul, punk, funk, rock and everything in between to his listeners.

“A charismatic, authentic, passionate, and popular renegade himself, Huey’s groove is infectious.”

The show starts at 7.30pm with an approximate finish time of 9.20pm. Tickets cost £29.50 with meet and greet tickets available for £67.50, with that taking place from 6pm.

BIG BREAKFAST

The MENtal HEalth Breakfast is being held at Pill Harriers Sports Club on Saturday morning between 9.30am and 11.15am.

Hosted by Junior Borg and Adam Cueto, it's billed as a safe space for men to talk among each other.

There is tea and coffee with breakfast snacks provided, with on-site parking available.

DOUBLE DRAGONS

It’s not just at Rodney Parade on Saturday evening that the Dragons take centre stage in Newport this weekend.

The Riverfront plays host to The Welsh Dragon an hour-long “bold new play for children” featuring music and rap.

The promotion information says it “explores Britain’s black ancestry, challenging us to question the stories that have been handed down from generation to generation.

“Funny, fast and thought-provoking, The Welsh Dragon weaves together the well-known myth with historical hidden truths to explore identity, ethnicity, and the origins of human life on the British Isles.”

With an age guidance of 7 to 13, there are shows at 1pm and 7pm on Friday and 2pm and 7pm on Saturday with a standard ticket costing £11.

MARKET DAY

Cwmbran Artisan Food and Craft Market is on Saturday from 9am to 5pm on Monmouth Square.

The Cwmbran Centre event has been a hit since it started in February and food traders include Pen-Y-Waun Farm Shop, Pontnewydd Bakery, The Cookes Bake, Treats by B, Chloes Creations, Cookies & Co, Choppy's Chilli Pantry and M&M Beverages.

There will be flowers with Botanic Possessions and a range of gift and craft traders selling items including children’s clothing, plushies, stationery, jewellery, 3D printing and homeware.

SPELLBINDING SALES

THERE will be over 60 stalls at Cwmbran Stadium on Sunday for a witches market and spiritual fayre.

Starting at 11am and running for five hours, organisers promise magical stalls, psychics, readers, therapies, healers, spiritual stalls, crystals, witchy and spiritual clothing, accessories and jewellery.

There will be a ‘spooky craft table’ for children, a raffle and refreshments.

Entry costs £2 with under-16s free.