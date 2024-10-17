On October 16, (yesterday) at around midday, Natural Resource Wales issued multiple flooding alerts for rivers across Wales.

The alerts followed a yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office from Tuesday night until Wednesday (October 16).

In total, across Wales, 15 red flood warnings and 19 amber flood alerts have been issued.

The flood warnings issued across Wales (Image: Natural Resource Wales)

In the early afternoon, councilors raised concerns about the rising levels of the river Trothy and Monnow.





Cllr Richard John, who represents Mitchell Troy and Trellech near Monmouth, said:

“I’m particularly worried about the river Trothy, it seems to be rising about 20 centimeters every quarter of an hour.”

Jayne McKenna next to the river flooding the road (Image: Supplied)At around 4.30pm, a resident, Jayne McKenna posted a photograph of the river Trothy which had burst its banks, flooding the road.

In a post on social media, she said: “Dingestow at 4.30pm. The road is flooded. Richard John and I are in contact with council officers and monitoring the situation.”

Ian Chandler who represents Llantilio Crossenny, east of Abergavenny, said the river Monnow is posing a risk as well.

“My ward is probably most affected. The Monnow is at risk and particularly the village of Skenfrith.

“People are prepared, hopeful, but prepared for the worst as well and I can I reassure them we’ll support residents in any way,” he said.

At around midday, Natural Resource Wales issued a red flood warning for the River Monnow in Osbaston – which means immediate action is required.

The red flood warning issued (Image: Natural Resource Wales)

Cllr Jane Lucas, who represents the Osbaston area, said: "I went straight down to all the houses and knocked on everybody's doors.

"I checked everyone was prepared and if anyone needed any help. I have been in contact with one family who are stranded at Monnow Mill."

The couple who lives at an old mill on the Monnow River in Monmouth became trapped by floodwater surrounding their garden.

The view from their front door (on the left) and their garden (on the right) (Image: Supplied)

Andrew Jones, 69 and Brigid O'Hara, 75, say cars driving through floodwater on Osbaston Road have a knock-on effect.

"When people drive through it creates a wave, and the water goes directly into our cellar," said Mrs O’Hara.