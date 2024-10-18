A DRIVER has been ordered to pay more than £1,000 and had six penalty points put on her licence after being caught speeding in a 20mph zone.
Helen Turner, 68, was speeding at more than twice the limit at 41mph in a 20mph zone on Abertillery’s Rose Hayworth Road.
Newport Magistrates’ Court heard how the offence took place when she was driving a Vauxhall Corsa on March 11.
Turner, of Glandwr Street, Abertillery was fined £660.
She was ordered to pay a £264 surcharge and £85 costs.
