Local police said the 31-year-old fell from the third floor into the courtyard of the Casa Sur Hotel in the Palermo neighbourhood of Argentina’s capital before medics confirmed his death, in a statement to the Associated Press (AP).

On Snapchat, the X Factor star had uploaded videos earlier on and spoke to his followers about his plans while on holiday, saying it was a "lovely day in Argentina" and that he also planned to play polo.

However, it appears the videos were posted days after they were filmed, as they include Liam’s girlfriend of two years, Kate Cassidy, who uploaded videos of her return to Florida on social media earlier in the week.

"Think I'm going to play polo again, which is going to put me out of action for about six weeks.

"It's so hard to do, number one, my back and my neck from swinging that hammer around... or mallet, I think it's called if you're in the know.

"It hurts a lot, it's very tough to do."

Elsewhere, Liam also gave his fans a tour of the room he was staying in with Kate.

He then joked: "Haha, loser, weirdo," as she was leaving Argentina.

"Obviously, we're going to go home and see our dog," he added.

The couple recently fostered a dog called Nala, according to Liam’s videos.

After telling his Snapchat followers he had been having lie-ins every morning with Kate, Liam shared they were enjoying coffee and breakfast, "even though it's like 1pm".

"We literally sleep in every day until like 12," Kate can be heard saying in the background.

"We're such losers," she said.

Liam finished his update on Snapchat by sharing some of the "amazing" art in their hotel room.