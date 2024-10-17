The seal pup at Ceibwr Beach, Moylegrove, was killed on Sunday. It was seen alive earlier in the day, but later had been horribly mutilated.

It is not yet known how it was killed.

Locals in Moylegrove, with permission of the landowner, have been putting up a staggered fence and signs when seal pups are spotted on the beach.

The barrier still allows people to access the coast path and if pups are close, signs advise walkers to take a short detour via the bridleway by Garnwen.

The barrier is then taken down after the pup leaves the beach.

On this occasion the fence was ripped down and the pup was found dead on the beach.

“Atlantic Grey Seals are rare worldwide and a high proportion of the remaining population breed and haul out around our shores,” said local resident Simon Moore.

He said that this year locals have seen as many dead pups as alive ones, a huge difference to past years.

“Human disturbance is increasingly a problem. We have sheltered areas right here that have been safe havens in the past,” he said.

“50 years ago there were many more seal pups in Ceibwr and more recently in lockdown there were seven young seals in Pwll y Wrach.

“In the last few years, we have sighted far fewer and this year seen as many dead pups as alive.

“A lack of awareness and an arrogance to use the area even when pups are present is a big problem.”

He added that the barriers erected to protect the pups have been removed several times by unknown people who chose not to support the efforts to protect the local wildlife.

Ceibwr is part of a site of special scientific interest and a Marine Special Area of Conservation. Seals, which are protected under European law, are a designated feature of the bay.

A spokesperson from National Trust Cymru, which has closed the Blue Lagoon at Abereiddy and Traeth Llyfn beach during pupping season said:

"We are saddened to hear of the seal death at Ceibwr and have reported it to the UK Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme.

“Seal mortalities can occur for a variety of reasons and a post-mortem by the CSIP would be required to establish the cause of death.

“With seal pupping season underway, we would ask everyone visiting Ceibwr to help us care for this stretch of coastline by following the Pembrokeshire Marine Code, adhering to on-site signage and keeping your distance from wildlife to minimise disturbance’.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson added: “The Pembrokeshire Coast is an important area for nesting seabirds and marine mammals and the area, including Moylgrove, is periodically patrolled.

(Image: www.Moylegrove .Wales)

“Anyone concerned about any wildlife disturbance event they witness can report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

"If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.”