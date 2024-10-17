Liam was one of five One Direction members, along with Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles.

Local police said the singer fell from the third floor into the courtyard of the Casa Sur Hotel in the Palermo neighbourhood of Argentina’s capital before medics confirmed his death, in a statement to the Associated Press (AP).

We are deeply saddened by the news of Liam Payne's passing. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the many fans who loved and supported him. pic.twitter.com/5XCBUgrsqR — Spotify (@Spotify) October 16, 2024

AP said police responded to an emergency call from the hotel manager, who had become concerned for his welfare.

Singer Olly Murs, who starred on The X Factor a year before One Direction, said he was "lost for words", describing Payne's death as "devastating" on Instagram.

Olly said they "always had a good laugh" when they met, mostly talking about "how annoyingly good his hair always looked, or our love for Becks, the old XF [X Factor] days and the tour we shared.

"Liam shared the same passions as me, the same dreams, so to see his life now end so young hits hard. I'm truly gutted and devastated for his family and of course his son Bear losing a dad."

Dermot O'Leary, who hosted The X Factor when Liam appeared, posted a photograph of the pair on stage on Instagram, captioning the post: "The worst news."

"I remember him as a 14-year-old turning up to audition on The X Factor, and blowing us away singing Sinatra. He just loved to sing," he wrote.

"He was always a joy, had time for everyone, polite, grateful, and was always humble."

Television network MTV was among the first to pay its respects, saying in a statement: “We’re deeply saddened to learn of Liam Payne’s tragic passing today. During this difficult time, our hearts remain with his family, loved ones, and fans.”

Ant Middleton said he “formed a brotherhood” with Payne after they filmed a documentary together in 2019. The ex-Special Forces soldier described the former One Direction singer as “a good friend of mine” after the pair journeyed through Namibia for the programme Ant Middleton & Liam Payne: Straight Talking.