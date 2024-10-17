A spokesperson for McDonald's said: “We are always on the lookout for suitable locations and are currently exploring a number of opportunities in the wider Chepstow area.”

Locals have been speculating that this could be one of the two eateries proposed on the new service station off the M48.

Councillors confirmed that the new service station has had planning approved for a drive-through, a coffee shop and a petrol station.

The company behind the proposed services is EG Group (Euro Garages), who works with brands including KFC, Subway and Starbucks.

Though their previous involvements with Starbucks could explain the proposed coffee shop, they are not known to work with McDonald's.

This means the location of this new McDonald's remains unknown, yet is still an exciting prospect for Chepstow residents who are fans of the much-loved fast food chain.

The closest McDonald's branch currently, for people living in Chepstow, would be at the Magor Service Station.