Many traditional establishments, with their timber beams and cosy fireplaces, offered locals a warm retreat from the Welsh weather.

Pubs like the Kings Arms in Monmouth became popular meeting spots, where friends gathered for a pint of local ale, often brewed by nearby microbreweries.

The Three Salmons Inn, Abergavenny (Image: Newsquest)

The decade also saw the rise of gastropubs, which combined hearty meals with quality drinks, appealing to a broader clientele.

Events like pub quizzes and live music nights fostered a lively atmosphere, drawing in crowds and encouraging a sense of camaraderie among patrons.

Despite the changes in the pub scene, many venues maintained their historical charm, celebrating Monmouthshire’s heritage.

Chepstow Castle Inn (Image: Newsquest)

The 1990s were a pivotal time for these establishments, as they navigated the balance between tradition and the evolving tastes of the community.