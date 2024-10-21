We hope these photographs from the South Wales Argus archive bring back some fond memories of bus travel and the Newport bus station in 1973.

Newport Bus Station in 1973 (Image: Newsquest)

The station appears to be under construction, with the long waiting bays visible in the centre of the picture, and the old station at the front of the photograph.

Notice in the background the industries and wharfs on the banks of the River Usk.

George Street Bridge is in the distance too, as well as cranes from Newport Dock, and a footbridge leading from Kingsway to the riverside.

Newport’s Upper Dock Street bus station. (Image: Newsquest)

We featured this picture a few years ago on our Now and Then page.

This is Newport’s Upper Dock Street bus station. The ‘Then’ photo dates from the 1960s, prominent are the new Alexander bodied Leyland Atlantean buses with one of the old AEC single cabbed, rear entranced buses in the roadway.

Among the bus services was the No 9 Docks and No 3 Malpas. Before it became a bus station there was an open market with the stalls lit at night by hissing Tilley lamps.

Opposite the bus station is the entrance to the indoor market (then a hive of activity), next door is the double front of AA Wright, fruit & provision merchant and next door again is Merretts’ bakery.

Further up Dock Street on the right hand side was an umbrella repair shop, a tobacconist and Fussell’s sports shop. Newport’s large fleet of double decker buses could all be accommodated in this bus station without causing problem to the roads.

Dave Woolven, Newport

Today’s picture is the old bus station. This was in the 50s or 60s when the market was thriving along with the rest of the town.

To me, this site is the best for easy access to the centre of the town, and more convenient for shoppers.

Jim Dyer, Newport

Newport bus station in 2014 (Image: Newsquest)

