IT'S NATIONAL COFFEE WEEK!
To mark the occasion, The Argus list some of the top-rated independent coffee shops across Gwent (Newport, Torfaen, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly).
Cwtch Café
With one of the highest ratings on TripAdvisor and over 600 reviews, Cwtch Café in Abergavenny has garnered a Traveller's Choice Award for 2024.
Visitors have raved about Cwtch Café's well balanced coffee and "extremely good" quality.
The inside aesthetic can be described as "casual chic" and is the perfect venue for a coffee and cake.
Parc Pantry
Parc Pantry, located in Malpas in Newport, has had 280 reviews on TripAdvisor so far and many people have praised the café for their "brilliant coffee."
According to the website, "Parc Pantry started with childhood friends Matt Ellis & Ant Cook, who, combined with a shared love of coffee, food and design have set out to bring a big slice of different to your local neighbourhood."
The café uses Scout Coffee Roasters, offering four blends of coffee which support four charities, including one dedicated to their hometown of Newport.
Parc Pantry website
Address: 163-165 Larch Grove Malpas, Newport NP20 6LA
LongPlay Coffee
Situated in Castle Court Shopping Centre in Caerphilly, LongPlay Coffee has almost 100 reviews on TripAdvisor and many people praising the café's "gorgeous coffee" and "delicious food."
According to the owners, LongPlay to them means "staying that extra few minutes, enjoying yourself, unwinding and recharging, all-in-one.
"LongPlay means more than just having fun and playing-for-a-long-time, it means treating yourself to the finest Speciality Coffee and freshest food.
"It means catching up with friends and loved ones, because there’s no destination in life, there’s only the journey."
With a motto like this combined with their ethos, 'No snobbery here – just good vibes and great coffee,' you know this is a place where you can catch up with friends in a cosy, comfortable and unpressured environment.
The café claims to use "speciality coffee"
LongPlay website
Address: Unit 2-3, Castle Street, Caerphilly, CF83 1NU
