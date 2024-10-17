28-year-old Ryan Sage from Cardiff has been the latest person charged after his appearance at Newport Magistrates Court on Thursday, October 17, on suspicion of two counts of conspiring to supply class A drugs and supplying class B drugs.

Sage is the fifth person charged in this case, after a series of warrants officers carried out in Newport, Risca, Crosskeys and Cardiff.

This took place during the early hours of Tuesday, September 24, where several people were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to supply drugs across Gwent.

£400,000 worth of class A drugs were seized in the early morning raids in September,

Two men, aged 25 and 21, were subsequently charged with conspiring to supply class A and B drugs along with a third man, 20, who was also charged with possession of a class B drug.

A woman, 28, was charged with possessing criminal property and conspiring to supply a class A drug.

They have been named as Dominic Drinkwater (20), Presley Power (21), Corey Hughes (25), and Rebecca Watson (28).

If you have any information, please report this to Gwent Police via their website, direct message them on social media, or call the force on 101.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.