Glyn Morgan, 49, and Louis Morgan, 31, were caught while police were investigating the pair for stealing scrap metal and steel from a derelict site in Newport that was being renovated.

They were handed suspended prison terms last May after they admitted burglary.

Officers found out that the duo had also been selling drugs after they searched through messages from their mobile phones which had been seized during the probe.

Both defendants were selling cannabis and Valium while Louis Morgan was also supplying amphetamine.

Prosecutor Alice Sykes told Cardiff Crown Court: “It was Louis Morgan who performed more of a managerial role.”

Glyn Morgan, of Tewkesbury Walk, Newport pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cannabis, being concerned in the supply of cannabis and being concerned in the supply of Valium.

Louis Morgan, of Warwick Road, Newport admitted to being concerned in the supply of amphetamine, being concerned in the supply of cannabis and being concerned in the supply of Valium.

The offences happened between April 15 and May 2 last year.

Miss Sykes said Glyn Morgan has 35 previous convictions for 181 offences but none involving the supply of drugs.

Louis Morgan has 13 previous convictions for 25 offences.

This includes a three-year custodial term at a young offender institution for conspiracy to supply heroin imposed in 2013 when he was just 20.

Sol Hartley representing plasterer Glyn Morgan said: “There's no suggestion this was a man living a lavish lifestyle or anything else of the sort.

“As is evident from the messages, this isn't a man who knew what he was doing.

“He wasn't a particularly clever drug dealer, he wasn't doing anything with any sophistication – he was relying on his co-defendant for some advice.”

William Benn for Louis Morgan said his client was a “family man” who was looking for work “on the motorways”.

Recorder Neil Owen-Casey jailed Glyn Morgan for 12 months suspended for two years and ordered him to complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Louis Morgan was sent to prison for 18 months suspended for two years and ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.