KANE GARWOOD, 27, of Lysaght Avenue, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a motor vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate on March 8.

CARMEN TABITHA ROSEMARY NEAL, 27, of Garn Road, Nantyglo must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on March 12.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JESSICA HYATT, 35, of Griffin Drive, Penallta, Caerphilly must pay £266 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 82mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on March 7.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

RYAN WAYNE EDWARDS, 37, of Gaer Road, Newport must pay £234 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on March 12.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

LOUIS ANDREW DOMINIC DEGROOT, 27, of Partridge Way, Duffryn, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Stow Hill on March 9.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

VICTORIA BENNINGTON, 31, of Cwm Road, Argoed, near Blackwood must pay £168 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on March 6.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

PETER MARTIN, 81, of Royal Oak Close, Machen, Caerphilly must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 23a and Junction 25 on March 11.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

RYAN HARVEY, 36, of Park Street, Cwmcarn, Caerphilly must pay £374 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on March 7.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MARK PHILLIP ROWE, 59, of Viscount Evan Drive, Newport must pay £358 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 25a and Junction 26 on March 12.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MATTHEW SMITH, 56, of Morden Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while not wearing a seat belt on Caerleon Road on March 9.

THOMAS PAUL WILSON, 64, of St Dials Road, Cwmbran must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 48mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on March 7.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CAROL ANNE BICKEL, 46, of Heol Onen, Brynmawr must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on March 7.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

WILLIAM JOHN FALCONER, 40, of High Street, Llanhilleth must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on March 6.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

GAVIN FELVUS, 37, of The Tower, Southville, Cwmbran must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Thornhill Road on March 9.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.