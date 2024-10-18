There are 39,000 short-term rental properties across Wales - a 45 per cent rise since 2019 - according to a new report.
Together Travel analysed the latest Visit Britain Lighthouse report and also found rises were reported across the whole of the UK, apart from Scotland, which saw a five per cent drop.
The West Midlands saw the biggest rise with 73 per cent, followed closely by the East Midlands with 72 per cent, and the North East with 69 per cent.
London and the South West had the most properties with 86,000 and 84,000 respectively.
The lowest number of short term rental properties were found in the North East, East Midlands, and West Midlands with 14,000, 21,000, and 22,000.
Zak Ali, from Together Travel, said: “As the short-term rental market continues to evolve, it shows changing travel habits and a growing interest in regional tourism across the UK.
"Investors and property owners should keep up to date with regional trends, as certain areas are showing bigger growth than others, to make sure they make strategic decisions that align with the market.
"With the rise in holiday properties, it’s great to see more holidaymakers are discovering hidden gems across the UK—places where they can escape, unwind, and make memories.”
