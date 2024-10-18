Heledd Fychan led a debate on her legislative proposal for a planning presumption against approving quarry development near people’s homes.

The Plaid Cymru politician said: “Communities are left having to fight against large multinationals with plentiful resources at their disposal to quash any local opposition.

“What's abundantly clear is that it isn't a fair fight.”

Calling for a 1,000m buffer zone near quarries, she raised the example of Craig-yr-Hesg in Glyncoch on the outskirts of Pontypridd in her South Wales Central region.

Ms Fychan told the Senedd that extraction at the quarry, which has operated since 1885, was due to end in December 2022 with restoration to follow.

“However, that proved to be a broken promise,” she said.

Warning people feel voiceless and powerless, Ms Fychan said the company submitted two planning applications to expand the quarry and extend its life.

She explained that then-climate minister Julie James overturned Rhondda Cynon Taf council’s decision to reject both applications despite more than 400 objections locally.

Labour’s Hefin David stressed the minister had little choice, saying she had to minimise the risk of a likely successful judicial review and the Welsh Government having to pay costs.

He raised moves to reassure people living close to the Bryn Group’s quarry near Gelligaer in his Caerphilly constituency.

He said the council monitors dust near homes which shows safe levels of particulates.

Dr David supported the motion and the thrust of Ms Fychan’s argument as he called for a review of 2004 guidance.

Delyth Jewell, Plaid Cymru’s shadow climate secretary, raised concerns about the Bryn Group’s application to expand its quarry.

“I’ve been contacted by a number of residents who live near the quarry and who suffer daily with noise pollution, with dust, vibrations in their houses, and unpleasant smells,” she said.

Senedd members voted 18-14 against the proposal with 15 abstaining.