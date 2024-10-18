Buffy Williams led a debate on the education committee’s interim report amid a Senedd-long inquiry investigating the Welsh Government’s sweeping changes to educational support.

The additional learning needs reforms have been replacing the old special educational needs system in phases over four school years from 2021.

Ms Williams, who chairs the committee, said: “To be blunt, the additional learning needs reforms are not going as planned.”

She raised concerns about a 44 per cent fall in the number of pupils recorded as having SEN or ALN during the transition which is entering its final year.

She told the Senedd: “This reduction appears to be driven by a decrease in the number of pupils identified as having low to moderate SEN or ALN.

“At no point during the passing of the ALN bill did the Welsh Government anticipate that the reforms would almost halve the numbers of children identified as having additional needs.

“In fact, the Welsh Government repeatedly asserted that it would have no impact on the total numbers of children identified as having ALN or SEN.”

Ms Williams said the committee struggled to believe arguments that SEN was previously over-reported or that “universal” provision is sufficiently inclusive.

The reason committee members found most convincing was schools and councils lacking the required resources to give every child an individual development plan.

Ms Williams said: “This resourcing shortage is the result of years of systematic underfunding of SEN and ALN provision in schools.”

Tom Giffard, the Conservatives’ shadow education secretary, echoed the Labour committee chair’s comments, warning that too many learners are being left behind.

He said: “In 2016/17, there were 92,000 children recognised as having SEN with low to moderate learning difficulties or disabilities. In 2022/23, that's nearly halved.

“Now, I can't realistically believe that there are fewer young people today with additional learning needs than there were less than a decade ago.”