Jane Dodds said a review, published alongside the child poverty strategy framework on Monday, makes the route clear – “no targets and therefore no change”.

She told the Senedd it should be ashamed that 29 per cent of children are in poverty as she stressed: “We must do better.”

Pointing out that poverty targets are enshrined in Scottish law, she added: ”The Labour Welsh Government has no clear target on how to eradicate child poverty.

“If you actually believe your strategy will work then measure it."

During a debate on the children’s commissioner’s 2023/24 annual report on October 15, she urged Labour to scrap the two-child benefit cap.

Ms Dodds, a child protection social worker for 27 years, said: “Keir Starmer says we must ‘share the pain’ – if you’re a child in poverty, you’re already living in pain.”

Sioned Williams warned children’s rights are being undermined by poverty.

She backed the children’s commissioner’s calls for clear targets and outcomes in the child poverty strategy.

Ms Williams criticised “unjust and damaging” policies.

Ms Williams denounced the Welsh Government for abolishing a previous target of eradicating child poverty by 2020.

Joel James focused on the use of e-cigarettes among children and young people, with 24 per cent having tried vaping and 7 per cent found to be regular users.

He echoed the commissioner’s call for stronger action on banning single-use vapes.

Mr James said: “Four in five smokers start before the age of 20, and are addicted for life, and so we need to be acting much faster if we're going to prevent this health epidemic.”

Gareth Davies said the report suggests the Welsh Government still has a steep climb ahead to make progress on child poverty.

“We have been ascending at a disappointing pace, unfortunately,” he warned, calling for a commitment to reducing abuse, neglect and other adverse childhood experiences by 2030.

The MS raised the report’s warning that nearly half of Welsh children aged seven to 11 are worried about having enough to eat, “which is completely unacceptable”.