Rebecca Evans committed to a sector deal with Wales’ renewable energy industry, which she said will include action to accelerate planning decisions and provide greater clarity.

Ms Evans warned council planning departments were “stripped back” due to austerity as she provided an update on the green economy to the Senedd on October 15.

She said: “For their part, I expect the sector to support our ambitions for local ownership and the development of skills and investment in our communities, including the environment.”

She said the UK Government’s industrial strategy identified the role of green industries in driving economic growth.

Ms Evans also pointed to a Welsh Government consultation on implementing reforms aimed at streamlining the consenting process for major infrastructure projects.

Samuel Kurtz warned Wales is far from unlocking its potential for renewable energy.

He said investors and developers are being held back by countless planning barriers.

He told the Senedd: “It is vital that these obstacles, like delays in consenting, planning, grid-capacity issues, skills shortages and supply-chain readiness are addressed swiftly.”

Ms Evans recognised grid infrastructure constraints, saying the first minister has made the case and the UK Government “absolutely does get that”.

Luke Fletcher warned of history repeating itself.

“Wales is, once again, being cast in the role of resource provider,” he said.

“Wind, wave, land and sea bed are exploited while the financial gains and innovation returns are largely captured by external actors.”

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth expressed concerns about plans for solar farms in his Ynys Mon constituency covering thousands of acres of good agricultural land.

His predecessor Adam Price accused the UK Government of creating a narrative that projects must be large scale, swift and low cost regardless of other considerations.

Similarly, Jane Dodds, for the Liberal Democrats, called for investment in cable ploughing to avoid the use of pylons snaking through the countryside.