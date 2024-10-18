In partnership with Waitrose, cashback fundraising platform easyfundraising is putting £1,000 up for grabs for five lucky winners to donate to their chosen community cause.

The causes must be a CIC, WI, religious organisation or voluntary community cause to be eligible.

To be in with a chance you have to shop with Waitrose through the easyfundraising platform during October to collect a free donation and gain an entry for your favourite cause into the Waitrose Together For Good £1,000 draw.

Online shoppers and supporters on the platform’s website or app have raised more than £55 million for charities and good causes since 2007.

The causes which have benefitted include River Church in Gwent, which received £98.

James Moir, CEO of easyfundraising, said: “These community groups work to drive such positive impact in our communities and are often working on budgets so small compared against the good they do.

"This partnership with Waitrose affords shoppers with an excellent opportunity to get involved with easyfundraising. It’s never been so simple to get involved and make a huge difference with your online purchases.”

Entry to the competition closes on October 31, with the lucky winners announced in November.

Go to the easyfundraising website to get involved.