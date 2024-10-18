Father Malcolm Lane, who is a Conservative county councillor in Monmouthshire, was asked to pull over after he spoke, to confirm his name, via video link in a council meeting this week.

When Cllr Lane was asked to introduce himself at the council committee meeting he was asked by the chairman if he was driving and confirmed he was.

Chairman, Labour councillor Armand Watts said he was unsure of what he should do, and after consulting with the committee clerk, advised Cllr Lane to pull over.

Cllr Lane, who took no further active part in the meeting, said his intention had been to only listen to the discussion while he was driving.

But after “accidently” leaving his phone camera on, that was connected to his car’s audio system, he appeared on screen when the meeting, that is streamed by the council on You Tube, started at 10am.

The councillor said he attended the pre-meeting, at 9.30am via video link from home, and intended listening to the public session when councillors were briefed on dental services as he drove to the funeral.

He said: “I was to officiate at a funeral at 11 o’clock at Langston Vale Crematorium and decided to listen to the rest of the meeting in the car after I left home which was at 10.15 for the journey to the crematorium and I thought I would listen to the meeting through the audio system on my car.

“I had accidentally omitted to turn the screen off. I just wished to leave the phone on to transmit through the audio system of my car.

“My phone was laid flat on the middle console of the car. I was about halfway on my journey to Newport when I heard the chairman speak to me and ask if I was driving which was when I realised that I had not turned the screen off. I pulled in when convenient to remedy this situation.

“I had not taken my eyes off the road until I pulled in so I was driving at all times and my vision of the road was not impaired.”

Cllr Lane, who represents Mardy in Abergavenny, confirmed use of the phone was “hands free” as it was connected to the car audio system.