THE CWMBRAN Centre is one of Gwent's most popular shopping centres, with its wide variety of shops and eateries available.
However, the centre, recently rebranded as M Cwmbran, has undergone a number of changes over the past 65 years.
Check out some of the pictures of the centre that we've dug out from our archives and let us know what you recognise or remember from the centre's history.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel