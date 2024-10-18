SAW’s project, ‘Vocal Histories from Wales’, will build on its work in south east Wales and expand to reach communities across the whole of Wales.

The programme is designed to address the diversity and inclusion gap within the TV and film industry, providing underrepresented voices with a platform to share their stories and shape the narratives about their communities.

Allison Dowzell, managing director of Screen Alliance Wales, said: “Social partnerships like these are absolutely essential if we are to increase diversity in the industry and provide a fairer and more equitable labour market.

"SAW is committed to the principle of jobs for all and to paying a fair wage – ensuring no one is left behind or lacks the opportunity to flourish and improve their skills.

"This project will address the current diverse workforce deficit, but more importantly, it will help people fulfil their full potential irrespective of their background or economic status.”

The Creative Skills Fund, now in its second round, continues its mission to support new and existing talent by offering training and upskilling across several creative sectors, including screen, music, immersive tech, animation, and games.

The first round of funding, launched in 2022, has already seen significant impact, benefiting more than 27,000 individuals, with nearly 500 training courses and 435 upskilling placements provided.