The family-friendly event will feature pro wrestling legends Rhino, best known for his dominance in ECW, WWE, and TNA, and Eric Young, known for holding the TNA World Heavyweight Championship, X Division, and Tag Team titles, as well as his time in WWE where he led the faction Sanity in NXT.

In the main event, Rhino will team with "The Welsh Wrestler-Man" Wild Boar, from Blaina, known for his vicious style in NXT UK, to face 'The Brilliance' James Ellis, of Swansea, one of the UK's top young prospects, and 'The Whisky Chaser' Martyn Grant, of Caerphilly.

This will be Rhino’s first match for a Welsh wrestling promotion.

Promoter Jonathan Walker said: “Rhino was the last-ever original ECW World Heavyweight Champion before transitioning to WWE during the iconic Attitude Era, where he had incredible success.

"His career spans decades, and he continues wrestling at the highest level in TNA Wrestling.

"It’s an honour to have him on a Slammasters show, but Ellis and Grant may regret goading Wild Boar to the point where he brought in Rhino as his tag team partner.”

Also on the card, rising star Man Like Dereiss will take on Eric Young.

And another highlight of the night will be the Slammasters Women's Championship, which is the only active women's championship in Wales.

It will feature champion Lizzy Evo defending her title against Millie McKenzie.

Slammasters has grown from hosting shows at a local rugby club to running the historic Portland House.

Promoter Jonathan Walker, a lifelong wrestling fan, is on a mission to establish the biggest wrestling promotion in Wales.

His vision combines bringing in top international talent with showcasing the very best of Welsh wrestling, creating exciting events that resonate with fans both locally and beyond.

Doors open at 3,30pm with the action starting at 3pm and finishing at 7pm.