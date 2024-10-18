Residents and dog walkers in Caerleon, a Roman village in Newport, have been highlighting for months issues with reactive or disobedient dogs being off the lead, resulting in "traumatic" altercations between dogs and their owners.

Caerleon resident Bea Hart said: "A 'gentleman' allowed his big black dog to come bounding over to my reactive dog who was on a lead and if I hadn't made his dog go away I'm not sure what would have happened.

"My dog is a nervous rescue and that's why she's on a lead. You're supposed to have your dog under control 100 per cent of the time, and obviously your dog's recall isn't 100 per cent.

"Had our dogs made contact it would have been his fault. My vets bills, his vets bill. Had I not intervened I'm actually scared of what may have happened."

Other incidents within the past three months have included vet visits and serious injuries, according to dog owners.

Adam Manson said: "My dad came home after taking our dog out for a walk around Caerleon and our poor little dog Dex was attacked by a large poodle.

"Dex is very traumatised and lost quite a considerable amount of fur, there was some blood drawn but not a lot.

"This has really upset me."

Adam's dog was seen by a vet who said Dex's injuries were minor and he went on to make a full recovery.

Finally, a 20-year-old woman posted on a local Facebook group that her dog was attacked on the cycle path, a popular walking, running and cycling spot in Newport.

The post read: "Yesterday I was playing fetch with my dog on the patch of grass by Home Farm Crescent."

"I had my back to the path and a dog came chasing after mine, growling at him and then bit him both in the face and on the body, the dog proceeded to attack him until I was screaming for it to stop."

Off-the-lead dogs are not only affecting other dog owners however, with parents appealing in the past for dogs to be leashed while their children walk the cycle path to school.