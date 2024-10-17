Natural Resource Wales issued flood alerts across multiple rivers following heavy rain since Tuesday, October 15.

As of around 10am on Thursday, October 17, 4 flood alerts were in place and 1 flood warning:

Four flood alerts are still in place, at the River Usk in Monmouthshire and Newport, the Usk estuary, the Wye estuary in Monmouthshire, and the rivers Wye and Monnow in Monmouthshire. (Image: Natural Resources Wales) Flood alert - River Usk in Monmouthshire and Newport

Flood alert - Usk Estuary

Flood alert - Wye Estuary in Monmouthshire

Flood alert - Rivers Wye and Monnow in Monmouthshire

Flood warning - River Monnow at Forge Road in Osbaston

A couple in Monmouth were trapped by the floodwater in their garden.

Andrew Jones, 69 and Brigid O'Hara, 75 live at an old mill on the Monnow River in Monmouth and said the floodwater in their garden has trapped them surrounding their house.

The view of the floodwater from their garden (Image: Supplied) The couple said when cars drove down Osbaston Road for the school run through flood water, it had a knock on effect.

"When people drive through it it creates a wave and the water goes directly into our cellar."

The couple had to move their furniture and hoped things would improve.

Councillor Richard John, who represents Mitchell Troy and Trellech near Monmouth, said he is concerned about potential flooding.

He said: “I’m particularly worried about the river Trothy, it seems to be rising about 20 centimetres every quarter of an hour and main roads have been cut off leading to villages in my area.”

At around 4.30pm, Cllr Jayne McKenna posted a photograph of the River Trothy which had burst its banks, flooding the road.

Cllr Jayne McKenna next to the river flooding the road (Image: Supplied) Railway tracks were flooded due to heavy rain, said Transport for Wales.

The following lines were affected:

Wrexham - Bidston

Shrewsbury - Crewe

Shrewsbury - Chester

Shrewsbury - Hereford

Cardiff Airport - Bridgend

Larry Wilkie of the South Wales Argus Camera Club took a haunting view of mist over the River Wye in Chepstow.

Mist over river Wye in Chepstow (Image: Larry Wilkie)

Mist over river Wye in Chepstow (Image: Larry Wilkie) Lindsay Williams took an autumnal photo of a puddle reflection in Caerleon. (Image: Lindsay Williams)