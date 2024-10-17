SINCE Wednesday, several flood alerts and flood warnings were issued across Gwent and South Wales around the Rivers Usk, Wye, Monnow and Trothy.
Natural Resource Wales issued flood alerts across multiple rivers following heavy rain since Tuesday, October 15.
As of around 10am on Thursday, October 17, 4 flood alerts were in place and 1 flood warning:
Flood alert - River Usk in Monmouthshire and Newport
Flood alert - Usk Estuary
Flood alert - Wye Estuary in Monmouthshire
Flood alert - Rivers Wye and Monnow in Monmouthshire
Flood warning - River Monnow at Forge Road in Osbaston
A couple in Monmouth were trapped by the floodwater in their garden.
Andrew Jones, 69 and Brigid O'Hara, 75 live at an old mill on the Monnow River in Monmouth and said the floodwater in their garden has trapped them surrounding their house.
The couple said when cars drove down Osbaston Road for the school run through flood water, it had a knock on effect.
"When people drive through it it creates a wave and the water goes directly into our cellar."
The couple had to move their furniture and hoped things would improve.
Councillor Richard John, who represents Mitchell Troy and Trellech near Monmouth, said he is concerned about potential flooding.
He said: “I’m particularly worried about the river Trothy, it seems to be rising about 20 centimetres every quarter of an hour and main roads have been cut off leading to villages in my area.”
At around 4.30pm, Cllr Jayne McKenna posted a photograph of the River Trothy which had burst its banks, flooding the road.
Railway tracks were flooded due to heavy rain, said Transport for Wales.
The following lines were affected:
Wrexham - Bidston
Shrewsbury - Crewe
Shrewsbury - Chester
Shrewsbury - Hereford
Cardiff Airport - Bridgend
Larry Wilkie of the South Wales Argus Camera Club took a haunting view of mist over the River Wye in Chepstow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here