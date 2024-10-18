Newport's business improvement district has launched a new-look app to help visitors to the city centre to money and discover the local businesses.
To celebrate of the launch, Newport Now is running an in-app competition for a chance to win a £250 Newport Now gift card, which can only be spent in the city centre at businesses ranging from Primark and Boots to small independents like Gallery 57 and Bubble Trouble.
Newport Now BID manager Kevin Ward said: “We are thrilled to have launched this fantastic digital platform for local businesses, precisely tailored to enhance the local experience.”
Features include Newport trails revealing the city's history, hidden gems, and thriving local businesses; digital loyalty cards; exclusive deals; an event calendar; competitions and giveaways and a local guide.
Businesses already signed up to the app include Bar Piazza, Horton’s Lounge, Bubble Trouble, Pierre’s, Coffee Corner, Chapter 36 and Xclusive Jewellers - all offering tempting deals to take advantage of.
The app can be downloaded for free from iOS and Google Play store.
