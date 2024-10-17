Since 6.07am on Thursday, 550 properties were off supply for electricity while 75 properties have had their power restored.

Properties around The Narth, Staunton and Coleford were affected and power was eventually restored to the properties by around 10.47am.

Area in Monmouth affected by first power cut (Image: National Grid) A second power cut was reported in the same area, which affected 480 properties in Monmouth at around 2.06pm on Thursday. This issue was resolved and power restored to all properties by around 2.18pm.

National Grid confirmed "there is a fault on our high voltage network in your area which we are working hard to resolve" for both incidents.

The incidents have coincided with flood alerts which were issued in the surrounding area.