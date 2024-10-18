Monmouthshire County Council has set up a remuneration committee to consider if it needs to change the pay scales for its senior officers.

They were last reviewed in 2009/10 when chief executive Paul Matthews was appointed on an annual salary of £110,000, with salaries linked to the chief executive’s that has now risen to £123,679 a year.

The council’s opposition Conservative group has said it wouldn’t support pay rises for senior staff and has declined the chance to sit on the committee.

Tory group leader Councillor Richard John said: “The cost of living is still really challenging for so many Monmouthshire families, including pensioners who are losing their winter fuel payment.

“It’s not fair to ask taxpayers to pay even more in council tax to give a pay rise to the already highest paid council bosses.

“Residents want to see their money spent wisely on their priorities; improving care provision for the vulnerable, investing in our schools, supporting high street businesses and fixing our roads.”

The group had abstained when the Labour-led council agreed in July to establish the committee, which met for the first time this week, and a report for its meeting said it would be politically balanced.

But Cllr John confirmed his group isn’t taking part in the review.

Any recommendations will have to be put to the full council for approval.

Cllr Ben Callard, the Labour cabinet member responsible for finance, said: “The committee is looking at the levels of remuneration considered to be sufficient to attract, retain and motivate senior managers of the quality required to run the organisation successfully.

“Staff are our greatest asset and whilst the scope of this work is only for senior officers, cabinet are committed to ensuring that a job evaluation process is revisited for all grades to ensure a fair and equitable pay structure in Monmouthshire County Council.”

Pay for the majority of council employees is set through national negotiations but there is local discretion over pay for senior officers.