Andrea Griffin, 63, a clinical hypnotherapist and menopause wellbeing coach, launched her business ‘Griffinhouse Well-Being’ earlier this month to coincide with Menopause Awareness Month.

She is determined to ‘break the silence’ and start conversations surrounding menopause and andropause - the ‘male menopause’ through workshops and training.

She said: “We need to break the silence surrounding menopause and to understand how it affects not just women but men too.

“With close to four million women aged 45-55 employed in the UK workforce and over 50’s representing a significant and growing percentage of the workforce, it’s vital that they feel supported by employers.

“I intend to ensure that both individuals and companies have access to tools that can help manage symptoms, understand, offer support and suggest ways to make adjustments, lifestyle changes and to hold open conversations with employees.”

The grandmother-of-four, who retired from a 30-year career in advisory teaching roles in education at the end of last year, said: “I’ve had my own health challenges. I’ve been through breast cancer, suffered from clinical depression, burnout, Meniere’s disease, extreme fatigue, lack of self-confidence, anxiety and weight gain.

“I thought I knew all about menopause which generally starts between the ages of 45 and 55, but never associated it with any of the symptoms I was experiencing, whilst coping with work stress, health and family life.”

“It all felt like climbing a mountain. I never joined the dots until I saw a counsellor and tried a range of therapies.

“It wasn’t until I studied advanced menopause and andropause as a clinical hypnotherapist that I realised there are more than 50 symptoms ranging from hot flushes to anxiety, stress, depression, weight gain, headaches, brain fog, a lack of concentration and fatigue. All of which can have a negative impact on women in their daily working life,” said Andrea.

Andrea also offers training sessions for businesses to develop menopause friendly workplaces and allow senior team leaders, managers, menopause champions to support staff.