The Awaken Mind, Body and Spirit Show, now in its ninth year, takes place on Saturday and brings together around 30 exhibitors showcasing products and services ranging from spiritual healers to holistic therapists, nutritionists, crystal healers, wellbeing coaches, vegan skincare products and jewellery makers.

Visitors can take part in workshops and listen to guest speakers throughout the one-day event, as well as exploring the stands.

The event’s organiser is Beverley Jones, of Raglan, who battled burnout during a 30-year career in senior management.

She has since made it her life mission to not only help others avoid what she had gone through but also to support others to achieve calm in their lives through her talks, workshops, books and events.

Guest speakers include Nicola Crawley, of Inner Belief, a hypnotherapist and reflexologist who specialises in fertility and hypnobirthing.

The Newport-based practitioner’s talk, entitled ‘Reflexology - healing at your fingertips’, will focus on nurturing the mind, body and spirit through reflexology and share simple relaxation techniques around hand reflexology.

Beverley said: “The balance of our lives is often misunderstood as in today’s world we are told to look at our life/work balance and if it’s working in our favour.”

“This is, of course, one of the keys but along with this we need to look at our physical health, mental fitness, spiritual growth, emotional balance and social connection. Put all these together and you are on an easier life path.”

“This event is designed to help you achieve that balance across all areas of your life.

“Whether you are looking for guidance, healing or inspiration, there’s something for everyone.”

The show takes place between 10am and 5pm at Chepstow Racecourse on Saturday October 19. Tickets are £5 per person on the door or £8 per double entry. Tickets can also be bought in advance from the Awaken Mentoring website.