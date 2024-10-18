Jonathan Hill, of St Julians in Newport, is the man behind the brand of Wilson + Bay Coffee Club which operate out of Christchurch Viewpoint.

On October 16, Travellers set up camp in the car park of city's much-loved viewpoint, on the road that leads to Jonathan's popular coffee shop.

According to the businessman, their presence is causing severe detriment to their profits, as customers are being deterred by the viewpoint's newest residents.

For the sake of his business, he is encouraging Newport people to make a stand and not be afraid to attend the site regardless.

"If you can continue to keep buying those lattes, walking passed them, through the strip down to our shop, it sends such a strong message to the new residents of the area," he said.

"This area is for the people of St Julians, it is a public area and we need to disrupt this flow which is likely not going to go away today.

"I can't give an answer on how long this situation will last.

"We are going to ride it out for as long as we can but we have had to change our opening hours, while making little to no money at all."

(Image: Newsquest) When the Argus visited the new camp site, we bumped into a couple called Gareth and Sharon, who have visited Wilson + Bay almost daily since they first opened.

For Sharon, it's a part of the community that 'keeps her going' through the extensive hospital treatment she is currently undergoing.

"It's such a shame for the business; for Jonathan and the staff here, who are good as gold," she said.

"We both love coming here for a coffee in the morning, it gets us out and about. The way they have taken over the site is terrible, honestly it is such a shame."

The travellers have parked in every part of the car park, "completely taking over" the area, according to Sharon and Gareth, who noted the state of the litter bins.

(Image: Newsquest) In order to keep the business afloat, and to repair some damages made to the viewpoint, Jonathan has started a GoFundMe.

"Lots of our regulars have asked me to set a donations page up, based on the fact many want to visit to support our Christchurch Viewpoint store at present but really do not want to due to the current encampment on site. This is something we completely understand," he said.

"At present we are unsure how long the nature of the current situation could go on for."

"Our main focus right now is to not have to close, look after our team and be able to afford enough to keep enough staff on and maintain their hours of work.

"We’re remaining open to show a united front yet the environment remains challenging to trade from.

"In the background, we’re doing everything we can do to support our team. Ensuring no lone working, coaching, guidance on how to deal with the challenges we’re facing daily.

"My team are showing immense resilience and even in this situation, they are trying to show respect and patience."

Coffee lovers can also support Wilson + Bay by visiting their second Newport location, on Caerleon Road.