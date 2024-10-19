Tyrant Anton Jones, 30, from Abergavenny made the woman “petrified” of him during a campaign of appalling domestic abuse.

He once headbutted her in the face in a fit of jealous rage after finding a couple of xx kisses in a message she’d received on her phone.

She “begged” him stop her terrifying ordeal, prosecutor Tom Roberts told Cardiff Crown Court.

Gwent Police were asked for the a picture of Jones but they refused to release his custody photograph.

The defendant would spend her money, use her bank card without her permission and decided which friends and family she was able to see.

Jones would also lock her out of her home.

When she went to police he threatened her.

The defendant, of no fixed abode, was found guilty by a jury following a trial of controlling/coercive behaviour, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and perverting the course of justice

Jones had denied the charges against him.

He did plead guilty to one count of assault by beating.

The offences took place in Abergavenny.

Daniel Jones representing him said in mitigation that his client had no previous convictions.

He added: “The defendant is currently undertaking anger management courses in prison.”

Judge Eugene Egan told Jones: “You headbutted your victim to the nose and she described how her nose ‘popped’, to use her words, causing it to bleed.

“The photographs of that injury were exhibited to the jury during the trial – there was also an injury to her eyelid.”

He added: “You spent her money, you used her bank card without her permission, you took her phone without her permission.

“You checked her phone messages without her permission, you controlled her contact with friends and family, you controlled the food she cooked and bought and controlled how much petrol she would put in her car.”

Jones was jailed for 28 months and made the subject of a 10-year restraining order not to contact the woman.