If you're looking for a good fright, or perhaps you are someone who believes in ghouls, ghosts and all things supernatural, then Time Out has you covered.

They have come up with a list of the top 20 most haunted places in the world and one of the top 10 happens to be located right here in South Wales.

La Recoleta Cemetery, Argentina, was named the most haunted place in the world. (Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Introducing the list, author - Time Out Travel writer John Bills said: "We’re far from the first people to roam the Earth so, everywhere we go, we’re likely co-existing with the spirits of those who came before us.

"While we usually don’t give that idea a second thought, some places put it front and centre of your mind – especially locations that are teeming with ghosts who’ve not quite found their way into the afterlife.

"The most haunted places in the world will definitely make you consider what invisible spectres might be lurking nearby, whether you’re in an ornate old mansion, a derelict hospital or just a cosy pub with a ton of history.

"If you find yourself in any of these places, you might want to keep your eyes peeled (and make sure you’re not alone)."

The top 20 most haunted places in the world

The top 20 most haunted places in the world, according to Time Out, are:

La Recoleta Cemetery, Argentina Lawang Sewu, Indonesia Lizzie Borden House, USA Poveglia, Italy La Isla de la Muñecas Bhangarh Fort, India The Skirrid Inn, Wales Port Arthur, Australia Chuuk Lagoon, Micronesia Banff Springs Hotel, Canada Tower of London, England Castle of Good Hope, South Africa Aley Grand Hotel, Lebanon Dragsholm Castle, Denmark Eastern State Penitentiary, USA Chase Vault, Barbados Al Jazirah Al Hamra, UAE Edinburgh Castle, Scotland Teatro Tapia, Puerto Rico Paris Catacombs, France

The South Wales pub among most haunted places in the world

The Skirrid Inn, in Abergavenny, has been named the seventh most haunted place in the world by Time Out.

Mr Bills said the "chilling tales" and history behind the oldest pub in Wales is what makes it so scary.

He said: "The Welsh love a pub almost as much as they love a story, and the oldest pub in Wales is packed with chilling tales.

"Located in the hills near Abergavenny, The Skirrid Inn doubled up as a centre for hangings over the centuries, and the spirits of the executed still stalk the corridors.

"Not exactly first-pint small talk."

The Skirrid Inn website describes it as "truly one of a kind" and also refers to its spooky surprises and legends.

The website reads: "At over 900 years old, The Skirrid Inn is Wales’ oldest pub and truly one of a kind.

"Located in the stunning Brecon Beacons National Park, the Skirrid Inn is steeped in history, overflowing with character and charm, from its roaring fires to its stone walls and wooden panelling.

"Stay a night or two – or take part in one of our thrilling ghost hunts – and you might even encounter a spooky surprise if the legends are to be believed."